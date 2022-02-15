Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 18,080 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,080 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLCA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

