Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

