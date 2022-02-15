Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.06. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 3,229 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.73.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)
