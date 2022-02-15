Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.06. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 3,229 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.73.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

