Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,546. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$183.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.3199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

