Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 78,485 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 614% compared to the average volume of 10,995 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,657,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,540,611. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

