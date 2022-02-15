Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $82,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

TSCO stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

