Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYIDY stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

