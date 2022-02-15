Tourist Token (TOTO) Achieves Market Cap of $38,482.43

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $38,482.43 and $5.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.70 or 0.07039933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.72 or 1.00025022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

