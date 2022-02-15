Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
