Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

