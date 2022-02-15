TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TopBuild stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

