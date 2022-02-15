Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,429 shares.The stock last traded at $81.00 and had previously closed at $78.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.
In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.