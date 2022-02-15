Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,429 shares.The stock last traded at $81.00 and had previously closed at $78.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

