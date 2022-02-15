Tom Frohlich Sells 3,735 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 146,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,873 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.