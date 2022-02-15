Tokes (TKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001620 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars.

