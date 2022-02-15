Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 3%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 57,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$54.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.
Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)
Recommended Stories
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.