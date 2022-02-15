Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.28 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
