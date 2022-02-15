Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.28 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

