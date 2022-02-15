thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.83 ($15.71).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.37 ($9.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.25. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

