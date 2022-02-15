Thorstarter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,281.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $96,281.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.01 or 0.07035462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,260.27 or 1.00029171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

