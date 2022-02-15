TheStreet Upgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 million, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.