TheStreet Downgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

