TheStreet Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.