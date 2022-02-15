Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,362. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

