The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s previous close.
UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Unite Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.12).
LON UTG opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.55) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.30. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
