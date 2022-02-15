The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Upgraded at TheStreet

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of -0.01. The National Security Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

