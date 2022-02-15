The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NSEC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. The National Security Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of -0.01.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.