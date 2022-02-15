The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

