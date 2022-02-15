The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,516 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

