The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,674 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $8,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Primoris Services by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

