The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.34 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

