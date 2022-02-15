The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

