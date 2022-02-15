The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend by 175.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

