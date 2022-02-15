The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (CUBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend by 175.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

See Also

Dividend History for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.