The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

