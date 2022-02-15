The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $18,116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

