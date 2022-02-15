The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.