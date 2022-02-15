The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in January

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.28) to GBX 4,550 ($61.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

