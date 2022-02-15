Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
THLEF opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56.
Thales Company Profile
