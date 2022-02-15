TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

