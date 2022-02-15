Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $41.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $917.00. 461,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. The stock has a market cap of $920.91 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $991.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $913.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,917,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,082,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

