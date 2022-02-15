Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

