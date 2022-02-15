Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Terex in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.
About Terex
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.
