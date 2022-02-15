Teradyne, Inc. (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

TER stock opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

