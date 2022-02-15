Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,616. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.