Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,616. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

