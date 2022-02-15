Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years.
NYSE TEI opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
