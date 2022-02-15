Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE TEI opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.