Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.