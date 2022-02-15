Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
About Temple & Webster Group
