Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.25 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 1,263.98 ($17.10) on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279.28 ($17.31). The company has a market capitalization of £833.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,104.65.
