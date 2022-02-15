TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.