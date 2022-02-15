TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TELUS International (Cda) traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 1267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after buying an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,220,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

