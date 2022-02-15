Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
