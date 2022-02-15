Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

TLTZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

