TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,725. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

