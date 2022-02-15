TD Securities Raises Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $185.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

