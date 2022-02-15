TD Securities Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$46.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE GOOS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

